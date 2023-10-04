Menu

Crime

No injuries after attempted bank robbery in Guelph’s west end: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 4, 2023 11:02 am
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say a pair of men left empty-handed following an attempted robbery at a bank branch.

Police said they were called to the financial institution on Tuesday in the area of Clair Road and Gordon Street.

They said two men arrived wearing motorcycle helmets and demanding cash, although no weapons were seen.

Investigators said no one was hurt.

Both men were seen fleeing the bank on a red motorcycle.

The first person is described as having a slim build and wearing a black sweater, orange or red pants, black gloves and a black helmet covered in white tape.

The second man is described as having a slim build and facial hair. Police said he was wearing a grey and black Nike sweater, grey track pants, grey and black Nike shoes, black gloves and a black helmet covered in white tape.

