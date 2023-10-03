Three charged with murder nearly one year after fatal Surrey shooting

See more sharing options

Three people are facing murder charges in relation to a fatal shooting in Surrey last fall.

The victim, Pawandeep Chopra, 24, turned up at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Nov. 3, 2022, critically injured with gunshot wounds. He died two days later, kicking off a homicide investigation.

Nearly a year later, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said three suspects had been charged with first-degree murder, as well as conspiracy to commit murder.

Charged are Lascel Tyndale, 24, of North York, Ont., Segovia Sanhueza, 22, of Brampton, Ont., and Terry McDonald, 25, of Abbotsford, B.C.

Homicide investigators thanked the Surrey RCMP, West Kelowna RCMP, Peel Regional Police Service and Canada Border Services Agency for help with the file.