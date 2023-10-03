Menu

Crime

Three charged with murder nearly one year after fatal Surrey shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 7:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Metro Van police investigate series of shootings'
Metro Van police investigate series of shootings
Three shootings in two days has residents of Surrey and Delta on edge. In one incident, a 24-year old is not expected to survive. Jasmine Bala now with what's being done to deal with the gun violence – Nov 4, 2022
Three people are facing murder charges in relation to a fatal shooting in Surrey last fall.

The victim, Pawandeep Chopra, 24, turned up at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Nov. 3, 2022, critically injured with gunshot wounds. He died two days later, kicking off a homicide investigation.

Nearly a year later, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said three suspects had been charged with first-degree murder, as well as conspiracy to commit murder.

Charged are Lascel Tyndale, 24, of North York, Ont., Segovia Sanhueza, 22, of Brampton, Ont., and Terry McDonald, 25, of Abbotsford, B.C.

Homicide investigators thanked the Surrey RCMP, West Kelowna RCMP, Peel Regional Police Service and Canada Border Services Agency for help with the file.

 

