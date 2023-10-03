Murder charge laid after man found fatally injured outside Edmonton shelter

See more sharing options

The death of a man found critically injured outside an Edmonton shelter on Oct. 1 has been ruled homicide and charges have been laid.

An injured man was found outside a shelter near 105A Avenue and 100 Street at around 5:25 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy completed on Tuesday determined 39-year-old Keith Phillips died of a stab wound to the chest. The death was ruled homicide.

Theodor Brian Fiddler, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

