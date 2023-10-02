Homicide detectives investigate death of man found injured outside Edmonton homeless shelter

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a 39-year-old man who was found injured outside a downtown Edmonton homeless shelter over the weekend has been deemed “suspicious” by police.

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, police officers were called about an injured man outside of a shelter in the area of 105A Avenue and 100 Street.

Paramedics were also called to the scene and took the man to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

