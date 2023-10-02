Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide detectives investigate death of man found injured outside Edmonton homeless shelter

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 2:49 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The death of a 39-year-old man who was found injured outside a downtown Edmonton homeless shelter over the weekend has been deemed “suspicious” by police.

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, police officers were called about an injured man outside of a shelter in the area of 105A Avenue and 100 Street.

Paramedics were also called to the scene and took the man to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Safety of Our Cities Conference taking aim at policing issues'
Safety of Our Cities Conference taking aim at policing issues
CrimeEdmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimeSuspicious DeathEdmonton Suspicious DeathEdmonton homeless shelter death100 Street death105A Avenue deathEdmonton shelter death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices