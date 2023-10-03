Victim impact statements read to man convicted in deadly Spruce Grove hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

The loved ones of a 25-year-old man killed in a hit and run in Spruce Grove, Alta., two years ago read victim impact statements Tuesday at a sentencing hearing for the man who killed him.

On Sept. 24, 2021, Jordan Hamelin was hit by an SUV. He was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries. That morning, Jordan’s mother — Sonia Hamelin — had her SUV stolen. She said when she told her son, he left their home to find the SUV before she could say anything to him. She then called 911 to report the theft.

Witnesses said Jordan found the SUV and approached it but was injured when the vehicle sped away.

Cody Marcel Young was arrested within hours of the incident and charged. He has since pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

The Crown is seeking a total sentence of seven to eight years in prison while Young’s defence lawyer is asking for a four- or five-year sentence. Lawyers on both sides agree that Young has exhibited some level of remorse and noted he pleaded guilty to the crime and co-operated with police after he was arrested.

At Young’s sentencing hearing at the Edmonton Law Courts on Tuesday, Sonia and other people close to Jordan spoke about how their lives have changed since he died. Sonia spoke about how she has struggled with sleeping and eating since his death.

“You took away my heart and soul, everything,” Sonia said to Young while reading from her victim impact statement. “It’s a dark, lonely life that I live now.

“The pain never stops.”

Janelle Hamelin, Jordan’s sister, also read a victim impact statement.

“I’ll never forgive you Cody. I hate you,” she said. “I hope you never put another family through this.

“I’ll never be as happy … I miss the person I used to be.”

Janelle also spoke about how she has grappled with depression ever since her brother’s death.

Sonia told the court what Jordan was like as a child and how, when he was older, started his own yard-service business. She noted he would do yard work for seniors at a discount if they could not afford the rates he charged.

At times, a family member helped Sonia read her statement because she was overcome with emotion.

Young spoke briefly at Tuesday’s hearing.

“I think about this every day too,” he said. “I made bad choices. It was an accident. I’m sorry.”

Young’s lawyer told the court their client has battled substance abuse issues for years and experienced homelessness. The court was told Young had previous criminal convictions for vehicle and property offences and Young’s lawyer noted the substance abuse problems their client had played a role in the criminality.

Young is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20.

–with files from Global News’ Slav Kornik