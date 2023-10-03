Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Two men face assault charges after large student party in Halifax neighbourhood

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2023 4:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Unsanctioned street parties still a problem near Dalhousie University'
Unsanctioned street parties still a problem near Dalhousie University
Halifax Regional Police responded to a large street party near Dalhousie University on Sunday, ahead of homecoming celebrations. Several arrests were made as a significant number of students took to the streets in Halifax’s south end. As Megan King reports, these types of unsanctioned gatherings have been an ongoing problem in the area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax police say two people face assault charges in connection with a large student party Sunday in a neighbourhood near Dalhousie University.

Police also say they issued 93 summary offence tickets under the Liquor Control Act and three under the Motor Vehicle Act as a result of disturbances during “unsanctioned” events related to the university’s homecoming.

They say an 18-year-old man faces a charge of assaulting a police officer after a replica firearm and a sensory irritant were seized, while a 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another reveller.

Police estimate about 3,000 people gathered in an area just north of the Dalhousie campus beginning at around 12:30 p.m. and remained into the early evening.

They say many people were intoxicated as they climbed trees, damaged property and caused fights within the crowd.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A similar gathering last year grew rowdy as fireworks were ignited, a number of fights were reported and several people were injured — including a man who was stabbed. A disturbance at the same event in 2021 saw police arrest nine men and one woman for public intoxication.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices