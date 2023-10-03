Two men face assault charges after large student party in Halifax neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say two people face assault charges in connection with a large student party Sunday in a neighbourhood near Dalhousie University.

Police also say they issued 93 summary offence tickets under the Liquor Control Act and three under the Motor Vehicle Act as a result of disturbances during “unsanctioned” events related to the university’s homecoming.

They say an 18-year-old man faces a charge of assaulting a police officer after a replica firearm and a sensory irritant were seized, while a 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another reveller.

Police estimate about 3,000 people gathered in an area just north of the Dalhousie campus beginning at around 12:30 p.m. and remained into the early evening.

They say many people were intoxicated as they climbed trees, damaged property and caused fights within the crowd.

A similar gathering last year grew rowdy as fireworks were ignited, a number of fights were reported and several people were injured — including a man who was stabbed. A disturbance at the same event in 2021 saw police arrest nine men and one woman for public intoxication.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.