Crime

N.B. man allegedly charges at RCMP officer with crowbar, smashes police car

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 12:29 pm
A 40-year-old Moncton man is facing charges after allegedly attacking an RCMP member in New Brunswick with a crowbar outside the police station on Main Street.

In a news release issued Tuesday, RCMP said members of the Codiac Regional RCMP were conducting patrols around 5:40 a.m. Sept. 24 when they noticed a “suspicious man” in front of the station.

“A member approached the man, and the man then charged at the member while brandishing a crowbar,” RCMP said.

“The man then proceeded to smash the police vehicle with the crowbar.”

Police noted the officer had minor injuries after the incident.

RCMP said several officers arrived to “de-escalate the situation, and the man was then arrested without further incident.”

Police said in the release that Paul Fairweather has since appeared in court and was charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon and mischief to property under $5,000.

He was remanded in custody and will return to court Oct. 11, police have said.

