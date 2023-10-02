Family says disappearance out of character for missing Calgary woman

Send this page to someone via email

Nothing about his sister’s disappearance makes sense to Steven Fahlman.

Amy Fahlman, 25, spoke to Steven on Friday, Sept. 29 to say she was headed out for a scenic drive north and west of the city.

It was a drive Steven says Amy had done several times before. Steven says his sister planned to head west from Calgary and then join Highway 22 and head north from there.

“She was supposed to come back later in the day and she never did,” said Steven.

Steven says Amy had plans the next day with friends but she didn’t show up or call to say she wasn’t coming.

By Sunday, Steven drove from his home in Edmonton to join other family members and Amy’s friends in a search.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an all-hands-on-deck situation. We searched all of yesterday. I drove down and then drove around for 11 hours,” said Steven.

The Calgary Police Service has opened a missing person investigation and says it does not appear Amy has met with foul play.

Her cellphone last pinged on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the area of Highway 22 and Township Road 280.

Amy was driving a grey 2010 Nissan Morano with Alberta license plate CKK-2830. The vehicle has extensive hail damage to the hood.

Steven and those who know and love Amy are worried that she is lost or hurt and can’t reach out for help.

“We are kind of operating under the assumption that something happened to her or something happened to her phone that she can’t get in touch with people. So either her cellphone is damaged or she can’t get within cell range or she is just incapable of using it” said Steven.

He says his sister would never take off without checking in. He says it being so out of character is the reason why so many are so worried.

“This is something that’s never happened before,” Steven said.

“She would never turn off her phone. She would never up and go somewhere. She doesn’t have any ties anywhere else that I could think of, and she had made plans with friends for Saturday so I don’t think this was something that was intended,” Steven continued.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking drivers traveling along Weedon Trail north of Cochrane between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to check their dashcam footage for any images of Fahlman’s car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPS immediately at 403-266-1234.