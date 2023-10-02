Veteran Calgary roller-skaters set to open new rink: ‘People thought skating was dead’

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a new indoor recreation opportunity on the way as we head toward the cold winter months in Calgary.

It’s about reviving a long local tradition that goes back more than half a century.

Renovations are now underway to turn an old casino into a roller rink.

Called House of Skate, the project was started by two local small business owners who are also veteran roller-skaters.

“We’ve had roller rinks in Calgary for decades,” House of Skate’s Roxy Janzen said.

"We've had roller rinks in Calgary for decades," House of Skate's Roxy Janzen said.

"You talk to anybody who grew up here, they all have a memory of going to the roller rink."

Janzen and her business partner Theresa Tucci say that following the closure of Calgary’s last roller rink — Lloyd’s — in 2018, it’s now a good time for a new one.

“When Lloyd’s closed, people thought skating was dead, but our skate community was still out there skating,” Tucci said. “We would rent spaces, doing pop-ups.”

Janzen and Tucci say they could open House of Skate with the concrete floor currently in the space, but they would much rather go with a more traditional hardwood surface.

“What we’re crowdsourcing for is the maple flooring for the best skate experience,” Tucci said.

“That’s what Calgary’s used to after six decades of having rinks.”

The two women have started an online fundraiser for their initiative.

They are planning to open House of Skate by the end of 2023.

“Calgary has a lot of people who already enjoy skating,” Janzen said. “And we’re always looking for things to do in the cold months to get out and meet people and have a place to go.”