Global Edmonton supports: ETS Stuff a Bus

Help raise food and funds for those in need!

This year’s ETS Stuff a Bus runs from November 24 – 28. There are many ways that you can support this year’s campaign.

Edmonton Peace Officers will be at select stores on November 24, 25, 26. Stop by and help fill their cruisers with food. The Peace Officers will be at the following locations:

Wednesday, November 24 from noon to 5 pm at Namao Save-On-Foods and Calgary Trail Save-On-Foods

Thursday, November 25 from noon to 5 pm at Mayfield Save-On-Foods and Stadium Save-On-Foods

Friday, November 26 from 11 am to 3 pm at 50th Street Save-On-Foods and Jaegar Ridge Save-On-Foods

On Saturday, November 27 ETS buses will be at every Save-On-Foods location in Edmonton collecting food for those in need! Help fill the buses with food and keep the shelves at Edmonton’s Food Bank full into 2022.

Donations will also be accepted at the Clareview and Century Park LRT stations on Sunday, November 28. Look for the LRT car with the holiday decorations!

Other ways to support Stuff A Bus:

donate a non-perishable food donation in store at Save-On-Foods

donate $2, $5, $10 or more at the checkout counter at Save-On-Foods

donate online using the form below and selecting ETS Stuff a Bus under “Fund” (minimum of $3 for online donations)

text FEEDYEG to 20222 to donate $10 or $20

Thank you for helping drive out hunger.