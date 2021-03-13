Downtown Dartmouth Ice Festival

Downtown Dartmouth Ice FestivalEvent Ended
- When
-
Bundle up your bubble and view several pre-carved ice sculptures in Downtown Dartmouth! Full detailsAlderney Landing Events Plaza, Dartmouth Waterfront - Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission
- Contact
- info@downtowndartmouth.ca 902-466-2997 (Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission )
Bundle up your bubble and view several pre-carved ice sculptures at two COVID-safe locations: Alderney Landing Events Plaza and East Coast Credit Union at 155 Ochterloney Street.
The sculptures will be on display starting on March 13 and remaining as long as Mother Nature allows.