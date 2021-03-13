Menu

Festival
Mar 13, 2021 11:00 AM

Downtown Dartmouth Ice Festival

Where
Alderney Landing Events Plaza, Dartmouth Waterfront - View Map
When
Bundle up your bubble and view several pre-carved ice sculptures in Downtown Dartmouth! Full details 

Website
https://www.facebook.com/events/785558958981693/
Contact
info@downtowndartmouth.ca 902-466-2997 (Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission )

Bundle up your bubble and view several pre-carved ice sculptures at two COVID-safe locations: Alderney Landing Events Plaza and East Coast Credit Union at 155 Ochterloney Street.

The sculptures will be on display starting on March 13 and remaining as long as Mother Nature allows.