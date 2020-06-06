Kensington Flea Market

Kensington Flea --a mainstay of Toronto's outdoor summer Markets-- is back for the 2020 Spring & Summer Season!



A uniquely Kensington experience, this open-air market features a diversity of independent artisans & makers from across the city and beyond! More than a Flea, we are an Artisan Market.



We focus on entrepreneurs who are thinking, making & doing. Wares on offer from our curated local vendors include handmade crafts, jewelry, handcrafted and vintage clothing, as well as other recycled and repurposed treasures. We also have unique and cutting-edge food and beverage offerings, an area we are looking to expand this year. If you are a food-preneur and have an exciting new concept (or just something delicious), let us know.



For the 2020 Season we will be operating every Saturday & Sunday from the beginning of May until mid October.