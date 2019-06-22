630 CHED: Santa & Friends Summer Sale
- When
-
Add to Calendar 22-06-2019 10:00 22-06-2019 16:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED: Santa & Friends Summer Sale
Ever wonder what happens to the items donated to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous that we cannot gift? Full detailsJerry Forbes Centre - 1211 68 st NW, Edmonton , Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ever wonder what happens to the items donated to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous that we cannot gift?
First we re-donate as much as possible to other charities who can use them. Then the rest waits for a home.
Over the last couple of years there has been too much of Santas “ungiftable” items and so once we add in used donations, office furniture and the list goes on – we have the makings of a garage sale.
Join us on Saturday, June 22 from 10 am to 4 pm and see what kind of treasures you can find.