630 CHED: Santa & Friends Summer Sale

Ever wonder what happens to the items donated to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous that we cannot gift?

First we re-donate as much as possible to other charities who can use them. Then the rest waits for a home.

Over the last couple of years there has been too much of Santas “ungiftable” items and so once we add in used donations, office furniture and the list goes on – we have the makings of a garage sale.

Join us on Saturday, June 22 from 10 am to 4 pm and see what kind of treasures you can find.