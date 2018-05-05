Artini: the art of food & drink

ARTINI is a full evening & full building event featuring… Cocktails from Okanagan Spirits One-bite Tastings from Local Restaurants Music by Dawn Pemberton Live, Interactive Art Performances Dawn Pemberton has deep musical roots that take her powerful voice from gospel and soul to jazz, funk and world music. She has become a staple of the Vancouver music scene and can often be found tearin’ it up as a vocalist, teacher, facilitator, choir director and “go to girl” for live performances and studio sessions. A big voice and irresistible verve… – Vancouver International Jazz Festival A passionate songwriter and performer Dawn crafts her music with a sense of adventure, quirkiness, and serious groove and shapes it into her own unique and dynamic package. Tight, expressive and bold, Dawn will hit you where it counts, funk you up and make you say “Go ‘head!” Please Note: This is a 19+ event