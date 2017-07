If you don’t mind packing a three-course meal, a white table and chairs, your crisp, white linens, cutlery and glasses, this dining experience might be for you.

And you must love a crowd.

Diner en Blanc Okanagan took place on the lawns overlooking Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna at Quail’s Gate winery Thursday night.

It presented a unique opportunity for guests to order dinner this year, instead of packing their own food.