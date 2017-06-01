West Kelowna residents hoping canal dam will save homes

Residents of the Green Bay Mobile Home Park in West Kelowna no longer have lakefront property, as water is now beyond their sandbag walls and under their homes.

Sandbags are holding back the canal water, fed by Okanagan Lake, but ground water is seeping up behind the fortified lines.

The District of Lake Country has told the park manager crews will attempt to dam the canal Thursday and begin lowering the water with pumps.

Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.