Penticton Vees take crucial win

In an exciting, goal and penalty filled game, the BCHL Penticton Vees won 5-3 over the MJHL Portage Terriers.

Taylor Ward opened up scoring in the first for the Vees.

Grant Cruikshank scored twice in the second.

Taylor Sanheim broke a 3-3 tie in the third period while Duncan Campbell scored an empty netter with only one minute left in the game for the decisive win.

The Vees go into the bronze medal match against the Battlefords North Stars of the SJHL with the win, eliminating the Terriers from the Western Canada Cup.

Doris Maria Bregolisse has highlights.