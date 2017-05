There is a “duck-hunt” of sorts underway in the Okanagan. It’s not the kind where birds are shot out of the sky, but the kind where hockey fans are on the prowl of glimpse of some NHL stars. The Anaheim Ducks are in the middle of a tough playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers. There’s a short break between games, and the Ducks decided to get out of Edmonton, and charge up their batteries in Kelowna.