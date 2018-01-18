Global News at 11 Okanagan
January 18 2018 1:35am
00:41

Kelowna Rockets take 4-3 win in OT

The Kelowna Rockets won 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes as they fight for first place in the west.

Dillon Dube was back on the ice and took the first goal for the Rockets.

Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.

