Oliver shooting suspect has lengthy criminal past, ordered deported from Canada

It was a wild police chase along highway three and through a residential neighbourhood in Princeton over the weekend as RCMP tracked down an attempted murder suspect.

An RCMP helicopter spotted the suspect vehicle, cell phone tracking technology was utilized and even the police dog team was called out.

Afshin Ighani was eventually apprehended by police and now we are learning more about his lengthy criminal past.

As Shelby Thom reports, Ighani was twice ordered deported from Canada due to his crim