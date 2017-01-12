Global News at 5 Lethbridge
January 12 2017 8:00pm
02:02

Loading...

BC health store defends father convicted in Alberta meningitis trial death

Thu, Jan 12: An Alberta man convicted of failing to provide the necessaries of life to his son, is now facing backlash in B.C. Global’s Quinn Campbell explains.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home