Global News Morning Weekend BC
January 8 2017 1:09pm
06:40

Loading...

Cooking 101: Black bean soup

Sun, Jan 8: In Cooking 10, Caren McSherry carries on her January tradition, sharing a hearty soup recipe. For 2017, she’s packing in the fibre and flavour with a hearty black bean soup.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home