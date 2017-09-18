Crime
September 18, 2017 11:10 pm

Shooting in Brampton leaves 3 people with serious injuries

By News Anchor  AM640

Peel Regional Police responded to a shooting in Brampton on Monday evening.

Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press
Three young adults have been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Brampton on Monday night.

Peel Regional Police said the call came in around 9:30 p.m. to the area of Royal Orchard Drive and Bovaird Drive West.

Two patients, a man and a woman, were taken to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life threatening condition, while a man was taken to a local hospital in a less serious condition.

Peel Police confirm all three patients were around 20-years-old.

Information on a potential suspect was not released at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police.

