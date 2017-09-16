1 dead, 1 wounded in double shooting in Regent Park
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a double shooting in Regent Park early Saturday morning.
Toronto police said officers responded to calls about sounds of gunshots in the River and Gerrard area, just after 1:20 a.m.
Officers located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead on scene.
The other victim was transported to hospital where police told Global News he is expected to survive.
Toronto Police Service’s Homicide Squad is investigating.
Police said next of kin is being notified.
