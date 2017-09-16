Crime
September 16, 2017 10:29 am

1 dead, 1 wounded in double shooting in Regent Park

By Web Writer  Global News

Scene of a shooting in Regent Park that left a man dead and another wounded early Saturday morning.

Jeremy Cohn// Global News
A A

A man is dead and another is in hospital after a double shooting in Regent Park early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said officers responded to calls about sounds of gunshots in the River and Gerrard area, just after 1:20 a.m.

Officers located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead on scene.

The other victim was transported to hospital where police told Global News he is expected to survive.

Toronto Police Service’s Homicide Squad is investigating.

Police said next of kin is being notified.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Regent Park Fatal Shooting
Regent Park shooting
Toronto Homicide Squad
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News