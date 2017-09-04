Garth Brooks gives signed guitar to mom of boy fighting cancer at Calgary concert

An emotional exchange was caught on video at Garth Brooks‘ Friday concert in Calgary, after the country star spotted a woman with sign in the audience and read it out for the crowd to hear.

“Today my son is cancer-free,” Brooks reads from the stage, stopping his show and garnering immediate applause from the audience.

Brooks went on to ask the woman’s name; she answered it was Gale. He asked her son’s name and she replied, “Mason.”

“He can’t come because of his immune system,” Gale said into a microphone. She told the audience her six-year-old had been fighting cancer since August 2016.

“I can tell you this,” Brooks said. “As hard as that child has fought, I know that you have fought 100 times harder.”

He asked Gale how long until her son’s immune system would affect his ability to go out and she said about two years.

“So I’ll tell you what, I need you to take something to Mason for me,” Brooks said, then asked for a Sharpie and how to spell his name.

Gale Gariepy could be seen in the video, covering her mouth and crying.

“You have all of my strength and all of my joy – congrats!” Brooks tells her.

Gariepy posted a thank-you note on her Facebook page Saturday, with a photo of young Mason holding up his signed guitar.

“He is very protective of it and can’t wait to show his brothers and dad,” she wrote in the post.

“I received the call stating he is free of cancer three hours before the concert. My heart was overflowing with happiness. It has been overwhelming the love and support that we have received from day one. Your kindness and the love I felt from the [Saddledome] was the best way to end this chapter.”

Gariepy wrote that young Mason has spent the majority of his time in hospital or the Ronald McDonald Houses in Saskatoon and Calgary.

“Mason has gone through this journey with an amazing attitude and a smile that melts my heart.”

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Alberta posted the video on its Facebook page on Sept. 2. It has since been viewed over 202,000 times, with thousands of shares and reactions.

