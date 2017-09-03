Calgary Transit peace officer hospitalized after encountering unknown drug

A Calgary Transit peace officer was taken to hospital early Sunday after coming into contact with an unknown drug.

Calgary police were called to the Whitehorn LRT Station at about 2:30 a.m., after a transit peace officer was “exposed to some substance” while arresting someone.

The city said officers were called to the station for a welfare check. When they arrived, they saw a man inhaling something from a piece of tin foil in an elevator.

When the suspect stepped out of the elevator, the officer came into contact with the substance. He became very ill and eventually lost consciousness.

The officer was treated with naloxone by someone at the scene and is now recovering in hospital. Police say he is doing well.

The city said the naloxone treatment was effective, though it’s not known yet what drug the officer encountered.

The subject was taken into police custody by Calgary police.