Lost stuffed bunny orders room service, checks out pool at Calgary hotel before returning home

Seven-year-old Jack Langlois thought he had lost his dear friend and precious companion for good, after accidentally leaving Bunny behind at the Delta Calgary South in July.

But just a month after he and his family checked out to move into their new Calgary home, Jack’s mom received an email from the hotel: Bunny had been found.

When they went to pick him up, they got more than they were expecting in the package — along with the stuffed bunny was a little album chronicling the “holiday” Bunny had for himself during his extended stay.

“He was so thrilled that Bunny had a vacation!” Jack’s mom, Nathalie Cayouette said Friday.

After finding Bunny safe and sound, hotel staff decided to have some fun and take Bunny on an adventure through the hotel.

In a series of photos the hotel also posted on Instagram, Bunny is seen ordering room service for his breakfast, hitting the gym and checking out the pool and water slide.

“It’s kind of the first time we’ve done something of this nature,” marketing and sales manager Dan Balzevic said.

“It was something unique and fun for our team, too, and really shared the whole guest experience and how we try to treat people when they stay with us.”

A young guest who lost his stuffed bunny while staying at the Delta Calgary South will never forget the day when he was reunited with his best friend, and got to look through an accompanying photo album of the adventures his bunny experienced while “hanging” out at the Delta Calgary South! Our amazing Housekeeping colleagues Rohit and Shahdaab took the time to accompany the bunny throughout the hotel, and document his adventure through photos. Rohit and Shadaab then created a memory book that the bunny could share with his owner! caring for our guests is just what we do! @marriottintl A post shared by Delta Calgary South (@deltacalgarysouth) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Cayouette said Jack has been sleeping with Bunny since he was six months old; he’s now seven years old. She said he was heartbroken when they realized they’d lost his beloved stuffed animal.

“We moved into our new house and that’s when it really hit him, you know – new house, new things and we don’t have Bunny,” she said.

“He was crying every night.”

Their reunion was made even more special because the photos showed Jack that Bunny wasn’t alone; in fact he was having fun hanging out at the hotel.

“He completely bought it like, ‘Oh my God, Bunny tried the water slide,'” Cayouette said. “He knew Bunny was busy and he was good.”

“We’re going to keep it forever. It’s going to be in his memory for the rest of his life, for sure.”

Cayouette said now that Jack has Bunny back, he never takes him outside. She wonders if the stuffed bunny will even make it on their next vacation.