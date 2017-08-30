Dramatic video shows armed robbery of Calgary convenience store

Shocking surveillance video posted to YouTube shows a Calgary convenience store clerk frantically struggling with two intruders armed with what appears to be axes and a crowbar.

In the video, one intruder is seen at the A Plus 1 Convenience on Fairmont Drive S.E. ransacking the cabinet behind the counter and threatening the employee with weapons as the second intruder fights with him in the corner, armed with what appears to be an axe.

The clerk manages to fight back and arraign the attacker. At that point the first robber then pulls another weapon, what looks to be a crowbar, from a duffel bag and hits him several times, eventually kicking him in the face and head as they fight.

READ MORE: Police search for 3 men wanted for robbing, stabbing and pepper spraying a man in southwest Calgary

After a struggle, the store clerk runs outside the store, locking the robbers inside and barring the door with a bench and shelf.

The surveillance cameras continue to capture the alleged robbers grabbing items from the store shelves and stuffing them into bags.

While this was unfolding, a second employee was on the phone with an employee at another A Plus 1 Convenience location in Acadia, telling him what was going on. That employee locked up the store he was at and rushed to the Fairmont location.

The offenders are then seen breaking the windows in the doors and the store clerk and the employee from the Acadia location are seen throwing bottles of what appears to be anti-freeze in at them and motioning for them to stop.

The offenders duck out the broken door and run away with the clerk chasing them. About 11 minutes later, according the time-stamp on the video, police cars are seen in the parking lot.

Calgary police said they responded to a robbery call in the 9900 block of Fairmont Drive S.E. at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. Officers arrested one man, who was being held down by the victim, and one witness. A female offender had fled the scene, but officers eventually arrested her that afternoon.

READ MORE: Video appears to show theft of phone from passenger on Calgary CTrain

The store clerk suffered minor injuries in the robbery, police said.

WATCH BELOW: The full video showing a shocking robbery at a Calgary convenience store.

Asif Mohammad, the store’s owner, said he posted the video as a message that “bad people” can’t get away with this kind of behaviour. Mohammad owns four A Plus 1 stores in the city.

Mohammad said the workers are back on the night shift, which he said is extremely grateful for. He said he gave them a couple of paid days off and a bonus.

The convenience store owner said as part of improving the night shift safety, all of the employees at the various convenience store locations throughout the city will now be checking in and communicating with each other on a regular basis.

He has also added more security cameras and a magnetic lock system so night employees can control who they let into the store.

Arthur Gordon Bennie, 35, of Calgary is facing several charges, including robbery, possession of a weapon and uttering threats. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

Natalie Cory-Lyn Elaschuk , 24, is facing charges of robbery, assault with a weapon and disguise with intent. She appeared in court on Aug. 25 to answer to the charges.