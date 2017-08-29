Saskatoon police find stolen truck being stripped for parts

Saskatoon police officers investigating a report of a stolen vehicle found a stolen truck being stripped for parts.

The officers had been called to a home in the 100-block of Avenue M South early Monday evening where a stolen vehicle was reported to be located.

Officers found a stolen truck being disassembled in the back alley along with various bicycle parts in the yard and home.

Four people left the house and were taken into custody for possession of stolen property.

Two other people who were trying to hide in the home were arrested a few minutes later.

A search turned up two BB guns, ammunition, a knife and bear spray.

Officers also said they found meth, hydromorphine, marijuana packages, cannabis resin, cash, cellphones and drug paraphernalia during a search of the two persons who had been hiding.

A 24-year-old woman is charged with possessing meth and breach of an undertaking.

A 25-year-old man is facing charges of possession of weapons dangerous to the public, and possession of meth, hydromorphine, marijuana and cannabis resin.

Charges are pending against three other people.