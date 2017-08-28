Motorcycle crash near Merritt, B.C. leaves 2 dead

Emergency crews from Merritt were called to Highway 8, just east of Coldwater Road Sunday afternoon at around 2:50 p.m.

They were responding to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

Investigators confirm two couples on their motorcycles were travelling together when the lead motorcycle crossed the centre line on a curve and collided with an eastbound Toyota RAV 4.

Evidence at the scene indicated the RAV 4 moved to the right in an attempt to avoid the collision.

The couple on the motorcycle involved in the crash died at the scene.

The second motorcycle was not involved.

Both couples were from Washington State.

A mother and child in the RAV 4 were taken to hospital in Merritt, with minor injuries.

The RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Central Interior Traffic Services investigators in Merritt by calling 250-378-4262.