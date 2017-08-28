Cape Breton Police looking for man in connection with robbery, attempt robbery

Cape Breton Regional Police are actively looking for a man they believe may be involved in two separate incidents that occurred on Monday.

Around 7:10 a.m., officers say there was an attempted robbery at the ATM in the Scotiabank on Plummer Avenue in New Waterford, N.S.

Police say a 44-year-old man was approached by a man who was in possession of a weapon, although they are not saying what type of weapon was used.

The victim received a minor injury in the commotion and the suspect fled the area on foot.

About an hour later, police were called to the Needs Store on Plummer Avenue, after employees reported a disguised man with a weapon robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money.

At this time, there is no description of the suspect available. However, investigators believe both incidents are related.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.