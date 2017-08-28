Ontario police make largest drug bust in its history, seize $250M of cocaine

A wall of cocaine was put on display as the largest drug seizure in Ontario history was announced at Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) headquarters on Monday.

With an estimated street value of $250 million, police said the investigation – nicknamed Project Hope – netted 1,062 kilograms of cocaine.

“With the amount of pure cocaine seized during Project HOPE, we’ve stopped many criminals from causing more harm to our communities while removing a quarter of a billion dollars from the criminal economy,” OPP Commissioner J.V.N. Hawkes said during a press conference on Monday.

Police said three people were involved in importing the cocaine from Argentina on shipping containers destined for the Port of Montreal for distribution in Ontario and Canada.

Investigators said the cocaine blocks were encased in concrete and found stacked four to five feet high on multiple palettes.

“Inside of the palettes were numerous rocks. A few of the random stones would have cocaine. These stones were put together with cement and the cocaine was sealed inside,” OPP Deputy Commissioner Rick Barnum said.

The investigation, which began in March 2017, led police to the discovery of various caches of cocaine at a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) warehouse, at the Port of Montreal and in Stoney Creek, Ontario.

The seizure resulted in the arrests of three Toronto-area men in May and July.

Luis Enrique Karim-Altamirano, 52, of Vaughan, Mauricio Antonio Medina-Gatica, 26, of Brampton and Iban Orozco-Lomeli, 45, of Toronto, have each been charged with:

Importation of controlled substance – cocaine

Possession of controlled substance – cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Driving while disqualified

Both Medina-Gatica and Orozco-Lomeli have been released on bail. Karim-Altamirano is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.

Police said their investigation involved the collaboration of multiple law enforcement agencies including the CBSA, Peel Regional Police, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

