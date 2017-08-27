Sports
August 27, 2017 11:55 am
Updated: August 27, 2017 11:56 am

Matt Hendricks leaving Edmonton after signing 1-year deal with Winnipeg Jets

By Global News

Edmonton Oilers' Matt Hendricks (23) and teammates celebrate the shootout win over the Calgary Flames during NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday January 14, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Matt Hendricks to a one-year contract on Saturday.

The deal is worth $700,000.

Hendricks, 36, spent the last four seasons with the Oilers and scored four goals and three assists over 42 games for Edmonton in 2016-17.

“Very happy to be joining the @NHLJets organization. Can’t wait to meet the guys and get the season off to a good start!” Hendricks tweeted.

The six-foot, 207-pound centre led the Oilers for a second straight season with a 56.9 per cent faceoff winning percentage.

Hendricks previously played for Colorado, Washington and Nashville before joining Edmonton. He has 100 points and 664 penalty minutes in 521 career games.

The left-handed shot was drafted in the fifth round of the 2000 NHL draft by the Predators.

