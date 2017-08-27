Matt Hendricks leaving Edmonton after signing 1-year deal with Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Matt Hendricks to a one-year contract on Saturday.
The deal is worth $700,000.
Hendricks, 36, spent the last four seasons with the Oilers and scored four goals and three assists over 42 games for Edmonton in 2016-17.
READ MORE: Matt Hendricks on Oilers being in playoff race for first time in a decade
“Very happy to be joining the @NHLJets organization. Can’t wait to meet the guys and get the season off to a good start!” Hendricks tweeted.
The six-foot, 207-pound centre led the Oilers for a second straight season with a 56.9 per cent faceoff winning percentage.
Hendricks previously played for Colorado, Washington and Nashville before joining Edmonton. He has 100 points and 664 penalty minutes in 521 career games.
The left-handed shot was drafted in the fifth round of the 2000 NHL draft by the Predators.
READ MORE: Oilers lose and Hendricks endures painful blocked shot
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.