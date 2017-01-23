Edmonton Oilers in playoff race for the first time in a decade

The Edmonton Oilers haven’t made the playoffs since 2006. They haven’t seen a Stanley Cup since 1990. The Oilers’ luck may change this year, though, because of the success they’ve had so far this season.

“There’s still a lot of games to be played but where we sit right now, we look like a playoff team,” left winger Matt Hendricks said.

“I think we’ve played well enough to be in the situation we are. I don’t look at this as any type of luck or anything. I think we’ve played some pretty good hockey and we need to continue because these games now are the ones that really matter in terms of putting points in the bank and games are going to be tougher and tougher as we continue to progress through the season.”

Jordan Eberle contributed two goals and two assists in a 7-3 victory over the Calgary Flames Saturday night. The right winger, who has been with the Oilers for his whole career, said the potential in the locker room makes for an exciting team.

“It’s been a lot of fun playing for sure. Anytime you’re winning, I think the city, the crowd, they’re behind you. We’re playing meaningful games at the homestretch of the season so it’s just a lot more enjoyable,” Eberle said.

Backup goalie Laurent Brossoit, who also had success against Calgary with his first NHL win, said he is looking forward to the rest of the season.

“I’m excited that I’m part of a team that, in my opinion, is about to make the playoffs for the first time in a long time and whatever my role is in that, I’m very excited to be a part of it,” Brossoit said.

The Oilers will hit the road to play the division leading Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, and will head to San Jose the day after where they will battle the Sharks.

“These are two real big games… obviously road games against two real good opponents,” Hendricks said. “Anaheim sits a point ahead of us right now in the standings. I think San Jose is a point or so behind us but the games in hand, so these are teams that we need to beat… division opponents that we need to beat. We look forward to the challenge I guess.”