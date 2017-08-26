Man dead in two-vehicle crash near Bethune, Sask.

A 41-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision near Bethune, Sask.

At around 2:50 a.m. CT on Saturday, Lumsden RCMP said they received multiple calls about a northbound vehicle in the southbound lanes of Highway 11.

Upon arrival at the crash scene, officers came across an SUV that had collided with a semi-trailer unit.

The driver of the SUV, a Regina man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released by police.

The semi driver was not injured.

Traffic restrictions on Highway 11 have since been lifted.

RCMP are investigating the crash with assistance from the provincial coroner and a collision reconstructionist.