Canada
August 26, 2017 7:55 pm

Man dead in two-vehicle crash near Bethune, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP say a Regina man is dead following a two-vehicle collision near Bethune, Sask., early Saturday morning.

David Gregory / Supplied
A A

A 41-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision near Bethune, Sask.

At around 2:50 a.m. CT on Saturday, Lumsden RCMP said they received multiple calls about a northbound vehicle in the southbound lanes of Highway 11.

Upon arrival at the crash scene, officers came across an SUV that had collided with a semi-trailer unit.

READ MORE: One dead in crash between ATV, agricultural sprayer in Saskatchewan

The driver of the SUV, a Regina man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released by police.

The semi driver was not injured.

Traffic restrictions on Highway 11 have since been lifted.

RCMP are investigating the crash with assistance from the provincial coroner and a collision reconstructionist.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bethune
Fatal Crash
Highway 11
Lumsden RCMP
Sask Highways
Sask RCMP
Semi
SUV
two vehicle collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News