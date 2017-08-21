One dead in crash between ATV, agricultural sprayer in Saskatchewan

A 59-year-old man is dead after a collision between an ATV and an agricultural sprayer this past weekend.

Canora RCMP were called to the crash a grid road around 5.6 kilometres south of Sturgis, Sask., at around 6:40 p.m. CT on Aug. 20.

The operator of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released but police said he was from Preeceville, Sask.

The occupant of the sprayer was not injured.

Canora RCMP and the coroner’s office are looking into the cause of the collision.