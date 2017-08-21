Canada
August 21, 2017 7:49 pm
Updated: August 21, 2017 7:54 pm

One dead in crash between ATV, agricultural sprayer in Saskatchewan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Canora RCMP say a 59-year-old man is dead after a collision involving an ATV and an agricultural sprayer south of Sturgis, Sask.

Canora RCMP were called to the crash a grid road around 5.6 kilometres south of Sturgis, Sask., at around 6:40 p.m. CT on Aug. 20.

The operator of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released but police said he was from Preeceville, Sask.

The occupant of the sprayer was not injured.

Canora RCMP and the coroner’s office are looking into the cause of the collision.

