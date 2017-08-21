Fatal collision kills two near Langham

Two people are dead following a crash near Langham early Monday morning.

At 1:30 a.m., Warman RCMP responded to a call of a two-vehicle collision. A westbound truck travelling in the eastbound lane struck a car travelling eastbound.

The male driver and a female passenger in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Another female passenger travelling in the car was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The lone driver of the truck, a man, was also taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Highway 16 was closed, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.