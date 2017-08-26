Set up underway for Gun N’ Roses concert at Regina’s new stadium

It’s the first time they’ve toured together in 20 years, and Guns N’ Roses are leaving nothing out for their show at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium.

“Prepare for a three-hour show … They play it all,” Live Nation’s Ron Chamberlain said.

It takes three 12-hour days to build the stage for the “Not in This Life Time Tour.” A day before the show, crews were on scene starting sound checks and finishing up final details.

“We just finished loading in the show, [it’s] about 15 trucks worth of equipment that came from Winnipeg two days ago, and we just finished doing audio tests … and we’re pretty much show-ready now,” Chamberlain said.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, with Our Lady Peace expected to hit the stage after 6 p.m. Guns N’ Roses are expected to be on stage at 7:30 p.m.

Guns N’ Roses is playing more than 40 stadium and arena shows across North America this summer and fall.