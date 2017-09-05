Trial to begin for Calgary mother accused in death of disabled daughter

A trial will begin Tuesday for a Calgary mother accused in the death of her developmentally disabled daughter.

Patricia Couture, 70, is charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Her daughter, Melissa, was found dead in their southwest Calgary home on April 26, 2016.

Melissa suffered from chronic medical issues. Police said at the time they believed she did not receive the medical attention she needed while under the care of her mother.

Couture was originally charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life — which carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail.

The maximum penalty for criminal negligence causing death is life in prison.

Watch below from April 27, 2016: A 68-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her developmentally disabled daughter, who suffered from chronic medical issues. Nancy Hixt reports.