Explosion of caterpillars infesting parts of Winnipeg

There have been several waves of caterpillar outbreaks throughout the summer in Winnipeg this year.

Tent caterpillars are the latest gang of critters to make their way through the newer parts of the city. Hundreds of thousands of them have been seen hanging from trees and forming webs ranging from the length of your arm, to larger than your face, to even as long as an entire tree.

Taz Stuart is an Entomologist with Poulin’s Pest Control and he said the tent caterpillars are an unsightly bunch that are causing damage to trees.

“Ornamental trees…your fruit trees, are usually very susceptible to these,” Stuart said.

Stuart said newer parts of the city seem to be seeing the largest number of these pests making their way through their trees.

“This is probably the biggest year around here,” Stuart said.

He said, however, there are a few options if you want to remove them from your trees.

You can spray the critters with insecticide, grab them and then squish them in your hands, or step on them.

Stuart also said if you want to stay ready to battle the unsightly pests in 2018, you should treat the situation as soon as it starts.

“Open them up, use a contact insecticide to get rid of them so you’re reducing the numbers that could potentially turn in to adults and then lay eggs,” Stuart added.

He also said that Winnipeggers shouldn’t be worried about the fruit in the trees, as it is still edible once you remove the pests.