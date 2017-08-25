Province releases first-quarter update

The Saskatchewan government says there’s been no change in its budgeted forecast of a 684-million dollar-plus deficit.

The province released its first-quarter update today, saying that while expenses will exceed revenue, money from the budget’s 300-million-dollar contingency will be used to offset the difference.

Biggest Q1 takeaway, $300M contingency fund only has $135M left. $125M being used to cover hold up in 3.5% compensation drop #skpoli — David Baxter (@davidbaxter_) August 25, 2017

The government says in a release that most key economic indicators for the province have been positive so far this year, but Finance Minister Kevin Doherty says work remains to be done to control the government’s overall costs.