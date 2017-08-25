Province releases first-quarter update
The Saskatchewan government says there’s been no change in its budgeted forecast of a 684-million dollar-plus deficit.
The province released its first-quarter update today, saying that while expenses will exceed revenue, money from the budget’s 300-million-dollar contingency will be used to offset the difference.
The government says in a release that most key economic indicators for the province have been positive so far this year, but Finance Minister Kevin Doherty says work remains to be done to control the government’s overall costs.
