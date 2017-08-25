Lawyer blasts Toronto police for not reporting alleged beating to SIU

The lawyer for a man allegedly beaten during a 2015 arrest said Toronto police need to be held accountable for why the incident wasn’t reported the province’s police oversight body.

“When something like this happens, it’s incumbent on the Toronto Police Service to contact [the Special Investigations Unit],” Lavinia Latham of the African Canadian Legal Clinic told AM640 on Friday. “That is why they’re there.”

Speaking days after a charge was laid against a Toronto police officer in the case, Latham said her client posed no real threat, but was “absolutely brutalized” in the Nov. 30, 2015, incident.

“It’s anti-black racism and the amount of force that was imparted on our client was absolutely excessive and completely unjustified,” she said.

“And so to hear that the SIU has actually decided to lay a charge is absolutely a positive development.”

The SIU was notified nearly a year after it occurred. Latham said that happened through the Office of the Independent Police Review Director, which received a complaint after the now-25-year-old came forward to the clinic.

On Wednesday, the SIU said that a 23-year-old man sustained serious injuries while being arrested outside of an apartment complex near Maple Leaf Drive and Jane Street. He had been in a cab prior to the arrest.

Officers were in the area responding to reports of gunshots, according to Latham, but she said she has no indication those reports were accurate.

Latham said her client, who was not known to police, suffered a concussion, sustained lacerations to his forehead and needed to use crutches. He also alleges he was groped.

Const. Joseph Dropuljic has been charged with one count of assault.

None of the allegations have been heard in court. Dropuljic is expected to make an appearance on Sept. 7.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that reports of serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault involving police in Ontario.

Under the Police Services Act, police chiefs are required to immediately report incidents “involving one or more of his or her police officers that may reasonably be considered to fall within the investigative mandate of the SIU.”

Latham said when this doesn’t happen, it “cuts into the community’s ability to trust.”

Reached on Friday, neither Toronto police nor the SIU would offer comment on the case.

“This case involves serious allegations and charges have now been laid against a police officer,” Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said.

“To protect the integrity of the process, we will not provide any further comment.”

Last month, charges were laid against a Toronto police officer in another case where the SIU was not informed of the allegations by the police force itself.

On July 18, the SIU announced that Toronto police officer Michael Theriault and his brother, Christian, had been charged in the severe beating of 19-year-old Dafonte Miller, on Dec. 28, 2016. Theriault was off duty at the time and the incident took place in Whitby.

The brothers are jointly charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, and are facing individual charges of public mischief.

That SIU investigation was prompted by a complaint from Miller’s lawyer, who says his client was beaten with a steel pipe and suffered broken bones. As of last month, he was awaiting surgery to remove his left eye.

Toronto police chief Mark Saunders said Waterloo Regional Police would be conducting an investigation into how that case was handled.

