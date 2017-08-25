2 charged in fatal shooting outside Mississauga strip club
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting death outside a Mississauga, Ont., strip club on June 27.
The victim, identified as 27-year-old Raimzhan Tokhtabayev of Mississauga, was pronounced dead in hospital.
Peel Region police say one suspect, Elias Gibb, was arrested early Thursday at his Toronto residence while a second suspect, Christopher Anderson, was arrested hours later in Mississauga.
READ MORE: Man killed in shooting outside Mississauga strip club: police
Police say both arrests were conducted without incident.
Gibb, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and Anderson, 33, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Both men are scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Friday.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.