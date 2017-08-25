Crime
August 25, 2017 10:18 am

2 charged in fatal shooting outside Mississauga strip club

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police investigate a shooting at 1820 Dundas St. E. in Mississauga on June 29, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting death outside a Mississauga, Ont., strip club on June 27.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Raimzhan Tokhtabayev of Mississauga, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Peel Region police say one suspect, Elias Gibb, was arrested early Thursday at his Toronto residence while a second suspect, Christopher Anderson, was arrested hours later in Mississauga.

READ MORE: Man killed in shooting outside Mississauga strip club: police

Police say both arrests were conducted without incident.

Gibb, 20, is charged with first-degree murder and Anderson, 33, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both men are scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Friday.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Christopher Anderson
Diamonds strip club shooting Mississauga
Elias Gibb
Mississauga
Mississauga strip club shooting
Peel Region
peel regional police
Raimzhan Tokhtabayev

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News