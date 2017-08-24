Friend creates GoFundMe page for Peterborough cyclist injured in Italy

Peterborough native, Jeff Minicola, is an avid cyclist but an accident on August 9 has left the 58-year-old in a hospital bed in Italy. He went on

He went on a 10-day cycling trip, and on day four, Minicola took a hard fall while exiting a short tunnel.

“I’m not exactly sure what happened but we know that he was at great altitude and descending” said Minicola’s friend, Bill Blair.

The trip was organized by Wild Rock Travel in Peterborough.

The cyclists journeyed across the Dolomites of Italy; the very best of cycling in the Italian mountains. The group cycled from the Eastern part of the Dolomites in Northern Italy through the central Dolomites.

READ MORE: St. Thomas police thank public for help identifying seriously injured cyclist

Blair has been good friends with Minicola for 40 years and said although he can’t be by his side, he wanted to find a way to help him.

“We thought that what could we do to raise some money for him and so I just got the idea to try this GoFundMe media, social media type site. I had heard about it and I donated on it once before and so I went on it and set up a site for him just the other night,” said Blair.

Within two days the GoFundMe site raised over $9000; much more than the goal of $5000.

READ MORE: Cyclists bike from Toronto to New Orleans for cancer

Minicola’s insurance covers his medical costs, however, the family is dealing with other unexpected costs. The funds raised will help pay the travel expenses for his wife and three sons who have flown to Italy to be by his side.

The GoFundMe page is now closed, and Blair is working with the organization to get the funds to the family immediately.

Chex News spoke with Minicola’s brother, Tony, who said his brother’s injuries include a punctured lung and broken ribs but he is on his road to recovery.

His family and friends are anticipating his arrival back home and hope to see him in the next few weeks.