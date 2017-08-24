Saskatoon police searching for missing woman

Saskatoon police are searching for a missing woman.

Kayla Marie Lynn Harder, 20, was last seen at a home in the 300-block of Michener Court on Aug. 2.

Her family has not heard from her since Aug. 15.

Police said efforts to locate Harder have been unsuccessful.

There are concerns Harder may be in a vulnerable state. She is also not taking her medication.

Harder is Indigenous, five-foot five, 160 pounds with long black hair, brown eyes and a pierced right cheek.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harder is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.