North Korea attacks Trump’s ‘weird’ Twitter in state news propaganda

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter page has a lot of critics, including his political rivals … and now North Korea.

In an article on the country’s state-sponsored Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Trump was described as a leader who frequently tweets “weird articles of his ego-driven thoughts” and “spouts rubbish” to give his assistants a hard time.

The comments come as the U.S. and South Korea began military exercises following weeks of strain after North Korea tested its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

Trump has used Twitter to launch his own insults at North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong-un.

On Aug. 11, Trump tweeted that “military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded,” after the Asian country threatened U.S. territory Guam.



Story continues below Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

But he complimented Kim five days later for making a “very wise and well-reasoned decision” after Pyongyang walked away from the threat.

After a July missile test by North Korea, Trump went on Twitter to ask whether Kim has “anything better to do with his life?”

In recent days, U.S. have started officials have begun to downplay tensions between the two countries.

Later in the week, CIA Director Mike Pompeo told CBS News that “there’s nothing imminent” when it comes to military conflict with North Korea.

On Tuesday, Trump said North Korea’s leader was starting to respect America.

“Kim Jong-un, I respect the fact that I believe that he is starting to respect us. I respect that fact very much. Respect that fact. And maybe, probably not, but maybe, something positive can come about,” Trump said at a rally in Phoenix Ariz.

KCNA also criticized South Korea’s “puppy-like” Defence Minister Song Young-moo, who it said was “running wild” while relying on the “master of the White House.”

Song recently ordered the South’s military to be prepared to “immediately and sternly punish” any kind of provocation by North Korea, which has caused hostility with two intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month and a threat to lob missiles toward the U.S. territory of Guam.

“Trump spouted rubbish that if a war breaks out, it would be on the Korean Peninsula, and if thousands of people die, they would be only Koreans and Americans may sleep a sound sleep,” KCNA wrote, ridiculing Song for “pinning hope on that mad guy.”

North Korea has unleashed personal attacks on past Washington and Seoul leaders, calling former president Barack Obama a monkey and ex-South Korean President Park Geun-hye a prostitute. Trump was previously described in North Korean state media as “going senile” and a “war maniac bereft of reason.”

*With files from the Associated Press