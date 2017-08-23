Quebec prepares schools for influx of asylum seekers entering education system

Quebec’s immigration Kathleen Weil says Quebec has a clearer picture of who the asylum seekers are.

The minister says a third of them are children under 18.

That’s about 2300 of the roughly 7,000 migrants who have crossed in the last six weeks.

Weil says information helps the province prepare Quebec schools for an increase in the number of incoming students.

The education system requires a permanent address in order to provide education to children.

While migrants find their own housing, the ministry is finding other solutions.

“Our ministry of education is getting ready to do some education and animation while they’re in these temporary residences,” Kathleen Weil said.

The minister also added the pace has slowed down in the influx of asylum seekers.

“Is that a trend? We’re not sure,” Weil said.