Hastings County Plowing Match and Farm Show promises fun for the whole family

These tractors may not be moving at break-neck speeds but the competition at the plowing match is intense.

The plowing match’s president, Bill Phillips, says there’s a category for every interest.

“We have the 4H, the antiques, we have the horse-drawn plows, and then we have the modern-day plowing.”

Competitors in the plowing competitions will travel the province trying to get the magic number of points to qualify for the international plowing match in Walton this fall.

Kim Hadwen usually competes but not this time: he’s chairing the horse division of the plowing match.

“A hundred points for the younger ones to get into the I.P.M (the International Plowing Match) and then for the ones that have already been there and won you have to have 115 points at one of these local matches.”

When it comes to a good furrow, Hadwen says being straight is only the first component that judges are looking at.

“That there’s no grass showing, that all the grass is covered up, that you can see each furrow from one end to the other and that you have five to six inches of depth.”

There’s a lot more than just plowing going on at the Hastings County show.

Along with live music, there are over 300 exhibitors on hand, with some showcasing the latest in farm equipment to antiques from years gone by.

Paul Harder came from Sunderland to the fair to demonstrate his square bailer that dates back to the 1930s or 40s.

“We are not very fast at this. I would say, in a normal day, a crew of about five they would probably make four to five hundred bails a day on a say an eight, 10 hour day.”

With modern equipment, a two-person crew could easily triple that number.

The Hastings County Plowing Match and Farm Show wraps up Thursday.