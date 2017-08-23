Burlington man charged in Flamborough stabbing
A 21-year-old Burlington man is facing several charges after a stabbing incident last night in Flamborough.
Hamilton police were called about 9:30 last night after an argument at a home on Highway 6 at Concession 10 East.
A man produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the back and upper body. Another man at the home helped to wrestle the knife away.
The assailant then picked up a baseball bat and started swinging, breaking a man’s wrist, according to police.
Hamilton police arrived on the scene and took a suspect into custody.
The accused is due in court for a bail hearing on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and break and enter.
This article is not written or edited by Global News. The author is solely responsible for the content. © Shiona Thompson, 2017
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.