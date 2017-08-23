Crime
Burlington man charged in Flamborough stabbing

Shiona Thompson

A 21-year-old Burlington man is facing several charges after a stabbing incident last night in Flamborough.

Hamilton police were called about 9:30 last night after an argument at a home on Highway 6 at  Concession 10 East.

A man produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the back and upper body. Another man at the home helped to wrestle the knife away.

The assailant then picked up a baseball bat and started swinging, breaking a man’s wrist, according to police.

Hamilton police arrived on the scene and took a suspect into custody.

The accused is due in court for a bail hearing on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and break and enter.



