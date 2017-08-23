2 women taken to hospital after apartment fire

Two women were rushed to hospital Tuesday night after a fire broke out in a Winnipeg apartment suite in the Silver Heights neighbourhood.

One woman was rushed to hospital in unstable condition after suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. The other woman was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were called to the third floor of a building at 2300 Portage Ave. after 8 p.m.

A different tenant in the building had noticed smoke coming from a neighbouring suite and was able to contain the fire before crews arrived.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.